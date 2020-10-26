KZN Fashion Council closes its doors

On Monday morning, KZN Fashion Council (KZNFC) announced they were shutting down. In a written statement, the council said that from October 30, they would be no longer be operating. “The KZN Fashion Council board has passed a resolution that the KZN Fashion Council should permanently close its business, effective from October 30, 2020. This closure is due to the economic slump, the depleted funds, the serious lacking of funding and the negative impact of Covid-19.” The KZNFC is a non-profit organisation that aims to effectively organise and co-ordinate development and support structures for the fashion and design sector. Sakhile Tembe, fashion and lifestyle blogger, expressed his disappointment about the closing of the council.

He said: “This council was undoubtedly the most dedicated to implementing real positive change for designers and all who worked in KZN’s fashion industry. In my opinion, the best fashion authority in South Africa! Well done on all you have achieved.”

Another business forced to close down due to the negative impact of the pandemic is Indalo Nubian Naturals, a hair salon that specialises in natural hair.

Guvana Media, a representative for Indalo, said the company had to close because they couldn’t keep up with the rent any more.

“Smangele Sibisi, owner of Indalo has sadly been led to the decision to close one of her salons. Indalo operated under the management and expertise of natural hair specialist and entrepreneur, Sibisi, alongside 29 stylists whom she employed and provided a warm home for. Indalo closed its doors on Tuesday, March 24, concerning lockdown regulations calling for businesses to close and stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus," read the statement.

Read the full statement from KZN Fashion Council below: