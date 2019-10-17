La La Anthony has "lost count" of the number of pairs of Yeezys she owns.
The 38-year-old star admitted her obsession with Kanye West's footwear line is a "little crazy" but she's thankful her friend, the rapper's wife Kim Kardashian West always gives her the scoop on what's coming next in the range.
She told People magazine: "I'm a sneakerhead, so I literally have every single pair of Yeezys.
"I lost count a long time ago.
"We always talk about (Yeezy) stuff. And then I'll just see them at my house in a different colourwave, which is always cool. I have so many. It's a little crazy."