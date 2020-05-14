Lady Gaga unveils 'Chromatica' themed pink thong and jockstrap

Lady Gaga has unveiled a 'Chromatica' themed pink thong and matching pink jockstrap, which is being sold as merchandise for her upcoming album. The 34-year-old singer is gearing up to release her sixth studio album, 'Chromatica', on May 29, and as part of the record's exclusive line of merchandise, fans can get their hands on a bright pink thong and jockstrap. Both of the underwear items are limited-edition and available on Gaga's online shop, with the thong costing $20, and the jockstrap selling for $30. The scandalous garments are both pink in colour, and feature a screen printed 'Chromatica' graphic. Fans who buy either of the items will also get access to the 'Stupid Love' hitmaker's digital album when it's released later this month.

Gaga unveiled the garments on Instagram this week with a black-and-white vintage-inspired photo series, which she captioned: "ENERGY SHOP.LADYGAGA.COM (sic)"

And for those who don't fancy the racy underwear, Gaga also has a more conservative undergarment option in the form of $25 briefs, which come in green.

The singer also has a range of t-shirts inspired by the album, as well as sweatshirts, sweatpants, and accessories including hats and socks.

Gaga is known for her own experimental fashion choices, and said last year she is regularly called "weird" for the outfits she wears.

She said: "Over the course of my career, I've been called weird all the time. Even with my last album, 'Joanne', I wore a pink hat with every outfit. I used to joke with my stylist - Brandon Maxwell was styling me at the time - and he was like, 'Do you have to wear it with everything? It just doesn't go.' And I was like, 'Brandon, the hat doesn't go with anything.' I said, 'That's the point.' I said, 'This hat goes with nothing.' I said, 'This is Joanne.' "

Gaga had previously given an emotional speech about feeling "misunderstood" at the opening show of her Las Vegas residency.

She explained at the time: "I love you so much. I've known some of you for so long. And for a really long time, I felt so misunderstood. I thought the way I dressed, the way I talk, the attitude, they thought it was shallow. But this s**t is deep as f**k. I love you so much. I'm so proud to be your star, but the truth is, you gave birth to me."