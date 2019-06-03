Lady Gaga's most iconic outfits are now on display in Las Vegas. (Picture: Instagram)

Lady Gaga's wardrobe has gone on display in Las Vegas at the Park MGM and features her most iconic looks. The 33-year-old singer and the Haus of Gaga, the team of creatives behind all of her biggest looks, have opened up the doors to her own personal fashion archive and her most iconic stage outfits and red carpet looks will be placed in an exhibition that is to open at the Park MGM to coincide with her 'Enigma' residency, the second leg of which kicked off at the same venue this week.

Speaking about the Haus of Gaga/Las Vegas exhibition, Haus of Gaga member and curator Nicola Formichetti said: "Lady Gaga and I wanted this experience to reflect the most iconic moments the Haus of Gaga has conceptualised during her career. Our vision for Haus of Gaga/Las Vegas is a space that will visually immerse fans into Lady Gaga's most iconic moments that will leave them in awe."

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker will have all of her most talked about looks put on display for her fans, including her controversial meat dress - which she wore at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards - the custom Versace bodysuits worn for her 2017 Superbowl performance and the lace Alexander McQueen number from her 'Alejandro' music video to name a few.

Select pieces from the much-anticipated show will also be put up for auction, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Born This Way Foundation, which is committed to supporting the wellness of young people, and Formichetti admitted that the experience is "surreal" and is a place Gaga's fans can see her best looks from her ten year career in the spotlight.

Formichetti told British Vogue: "Standing in this room is surreal. This has been a dream of ours for a long time.

"We've always wanted to do something like this and create a space where all of the outfits and shoes and masks and wigs could all live together in a single place for fans to enjoy.

"Throughout this process I've been in touch with her fans and asking them which outfits they want to see and how they envisioned the exhibition space. Gaga has always been doing what she's doing for her fans from day one, so it was important to have them be a part of this experience."

And the Haus of Gaga curator went on to insist that it was "amazing" to see the exhibition's process come together.

She added: "It's amazing to see all of these different fashion pieces next to one another. The beauty of Lady Gaga is that she can be anything but still maintain her sense of self."