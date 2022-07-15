Lalela Mswane’s Miss Supranational national costume revealed

The wait is over. Miss South Africa 2021, Lalela Mswane, is ready to take on the Miss Supranational stage at an event happening tonight at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland.

It’s all systems go for the 13th Miss Supranational competition.

Reigning Miss Supranational, Chanique Rabe, of Namibia, will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Mswane, representing South Africa for the second time in an international pageant, will be wearing a colourful dress that pays homage to her Zulu culture.

“This is a very special costume. I am not just representing South Africa, I am also an ambassador for the Zulu people and have taken their support, love and blessings to Poland with me as well.”