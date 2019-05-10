Pamper your 'superwoman' mother on Mother's Day. Picture: Quicket

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and many people have already found their moms the perfect gift, all wrapped up and ready to make her smile. Then there are those who still have no idea what to buy and it’s the last minute shopper who usually ends up buying slippers or chocolates.

How many pairs of slippers do you think your mom has in her wardrobe?

Probably enough to last her a couple more years.

If you’re one of those people who leave the shopping to the very last minute (if not on the day), then this is for you.

Now step away from the slippers shelf and think outside of the run-of-the-mill Mother’s Day gift box.

In the bag

All women love handbags. Big or small. Plain or printed. A bag will always be a winner. Every woman should have an animal print item in their wardrobe, and an easy way to do so is a handbag. We love this animal print tote bag with burgundy accents. Mr Price, R120.

Mr Price

Keep your hat on

A quick way to add a touch of drama to an outfit is by wearing a hat. Mom will surely stand out in the crowd wearing this chic black wide-brimmed wool hat. A black hat like this will never date. Making it a timeless addition to her wardrobe. Wide-brimmed hats from Zara, R600.

Zara

Potting around

Indoor plants have become all the rage. From the tropical Delicious Monstera to oriental orchids, more people are decorating their homes with pot plants. It’s all good and well having all those plants, but your mom might not have gotten around to buying planters for each of them. Planters on stands are very trendy at the moment. We love this stylish striped planter which comes with a wooden stand. From Woolworths, R300.

Woolworths

Take cover

The rainy days are already here, and soon to become more frequent. If mom doesn’t already have an umbrella or in need of an upgrade from the one she bought in the ‘80s, now is the time to make sure that she takes cover in style. We found this red and black animal print umbrella that comes with a matching cover. From Zara, R250.

Zara

Wrapped up

Snakeskin print was the biggest trend throughout summer and will continue to do so during winter. That doesn’t mean you have to wear it head to toe or in bright tones. We found this 100% wool large scarf that will not only subtly introduce the trend into your wardrobe but will keep you warm as well. Win-win, I’d say. From Trenery, R700.

Trenery



