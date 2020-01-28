Last minuted Sun Met outfit ideas









Cynthia Jonas shows off her African-themed outfit by Khosi Nkosi from YDE. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo Thinking about the Sun Met I can already smell the grass and feel the February sun on my skin. See the colour displays of bold printed fabrics and outrageous designs. Hear the sound of different musical beats and that of racehorses pounding the soil as they gallop to the finish line. All of this as the crowds work their way around the racecourse. One of the big parts of attending the Sun Met is the outfit. The right outfit!

If you received a last-minute invitation, scored yourself a ticket or simply haven’t gotten an outfit together yet you’re probably screaming, “What am I going to wear?!” Unless you know a seamstress who can perform a miracle and whip together a dress overnight, you’re best bet is to either raid your friend’s wardrobe or to pop into the shops to quickly put together an outfit.

The trick to not make it look like you’re through an outfit together.

Shop wisely and you can have a Sun Met-ready outfit in time.

Here’s what to look out for when shopping.

Time to be dramatic

There’s no better time than the Met to go over the top with an outfit. Vibrant colours, shimmering metallics, bold prints and a whole lot of sequins is what you are looking for. If your garment is over the top, then you won’t need much more to go with it.

The little black dress

Every girl needs a little black dress. If you don’t already have one that is. A LBD doesn’t have to be boring. Look for something that has a trendy aspect to it.

The faux-wrap dress is very popular right now. Long or short, whichever length you’re most comfortable with, will work either way. Puffy sleeves are another trend you cannot escape right now.

Keep it simple

If being completely over the top isn’t your thing then opt for something simple.

An elegant no-fuss jumpsuit or dress has great potential. All you have to add is bold accessories. A big hat, creative headpiece or an interesting neckpiece makes a huge difference. Bonus is that you’ll always have a classic garment in your wardrobe that you can again.

* The Sun Met takes place this Saturday, 1 February, at the Kenilworth Racecourse.