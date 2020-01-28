Thinking about the Sun Met I can already smell the grass and feel the February sun on my skin.
See the colour displays of bold printed fabrics and outrageous designs.
Hear the sound of different musical beats and that of racehorses pounding the soil as they gallop to the finish line. All of this as the crowds work their way around the racecourse.
One of the big parts of attending the Sun Met is the outfit. The right outfit!
If you received a last-minute invitation, scored yourself a ticket or simply haven’t gotten an outfit together yet you’re probably screaming, “What am I going to wear?!”
Unless you know a seamstress who can perform a miracle and whip together a dress overnight, you’re best bet is to either raid your friend’s wardrobe or to pop into the shops to quickly put together an outfit.