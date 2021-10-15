Leading brands launch special collections to commemorate Pride Month

October is celebrated as Pride Month in South Africa. It is the month when people learn more about the LGBTQI+ community to ensure that they protect and respect their rights. However, this should not limited to this month only. It’s something that people should practise daily. This year some of the leading brands in the country have come on board. We take a look at some of the collections released this October to commemorate Pride Month.

A well-known jewellery brand Galaxy & Co has partnered with a local LGBTQI+ organisation, Triangle Project, to commemorate Pride Month. Triangle Project is a non-profit organisation that offers professional services to ensure the full realisation of constitutional and human rights for LGBTQI+ persons, their partners, and their families. Galaxy & Co has launched a limited-edition tote bag. All proceeds from selling the bags will go directly to the Triangle Project.

The new Galaxy & Co tote bag. Picture: Supplied. “We believe that ‘your style, your way’ goes far beyond your jewellery curation. It is for that reason that we have chosen to lend our support to The Triangle Project to assist with their pioneering work within the LGBTQI+ community, and pave the way towards absolute equality and authentic self-expression,” said Naeema Cassimjee, TFG Jewellery’s Marketing Manager. The new Europa Art Pride collection. Picture: Supplied.