LifestyleStyle BeautyFashion
Lesego Tlhlabi in Rich Mnisi. Picture: Instagram/@lesego_tlhabi
Lesego Tlhlabi in Rich Mnisi. Picture: Instagram/@lesego_tlhabi

Lesego Tlhabi gives props to Rich Mnisi: ’And I look expensive af’

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

It’s beautiful to witness South Africans support local designers.

TV presenter and actress Lesego Tlhabi celebrated Easter in style as she posed in a Rich Mnisi outfit.

During her holiday at the Delaire Graff Estate in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, the award-winning satirist wore a pleated skirt from the Lobola ’19 collections.

Taking to social media, she shared images of herself rocking garments from the award-winning designer.

She said: “ A love letter … It’s @therichmnisi surprising me with this outfit off the back of an experience that left me heartbroken. It’s @rich_mnisi constantly and consistently making clothes for everyone including curvy, fat, ’plus-size’ bodies and creating pieces of art that are so well made and so beautiful and so f****** fabulous and so high end. A whole 2 million rand on me. And I look expensive af in it. Thank you, @therichmnisi. I love you. (sic)”

Earlier this year, the host for SABC’s “Trending SA” shared her grievances on Twitter after Quiteria Kekana, the former partner of the famous fashion duo, Quiteria & George, allegedly called her “fat”.

“So today I went to a famous designer who was told my sizes way beforehand because it’s for TV. Does he not then declare very loudly in the store after a failed try-on that he has nothing for me & then uses words like “fatty boom boom” to describe how I’d look in the designs,” Tlhabi wrote.

Kekana responded by recording a live video on Instagram where he called Tlhabi a liar.

Rich Mnisi

Share this article:

Related Articles