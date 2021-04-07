Lesego Tlhabi gives props to Rich Mnisi: ’And I look expensive af’

It’s beautiful to witness South Africans support local designers. TV presenter and actress Lesego Tlhabi celebrated Easter in style as she posed in a Rich Mnisi outfit. During her holiday at the Delaire Graff Estate in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, the award-winning satirist wore a pleated skirt from the Lobola ’19 collections. Taking to social media, she shared images of herself rocking garments from the award-winning designer. She said: “ A love letter … It’s @therichmnisi surprising me with this outfit off the back of an experience that left me heartbroken. It’s @rich_mnisi constantly and consistently making clothes for everyone including curvy, fat, ’plus-size’ bodies and creating pieces of art that are so well made and so beautiful and so f****** fabulous and so high end. A whole 2 million rand on me. And I look expensive af in it. Thank you, @therichmnisi. I love you. (sic)”

A love letter...



It’s Rich Mnisi surprising me with this outfit off the back of an experience that left me heartbroken.



Inclusive pieces of art that are so well made, so beautiful and so fucking fabulous and so high end.



A whole 2 million rand on me. And I look expensive af pic.twitter.com/scysyWSoU6 — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) April 4, 2021

Earlier this year, the host for SABC’s “Trending SA” shared her grievances on Twitter after Quiteria Kekana, the former partner of the famous fashion duo, Quiteria & George, allegedly called her “fat”.

“So today I went to a famous designer who was told my sizes way beforehand because it’s for TV. Does he not then declare very loudly in the store after a failed try-on that he has nothing for me & then uses words like “fatty boom boom” to describe how I’d look in the designs,” Tlhabi wrote.

Kekana responded by recording a live video on Instagram where he called Tlhabi a liar.