Dull, Boring. Uninspired. There are so many ways I could describe Kylie Jenner's fashion editorial in the latest edition of Harper's Bazaar.
I can imagine the banter that went down at the editorial meeting.
Editor 1: "Hey, let's put Kylie in a Marie Antoinette-eske setting"
Editor 2: "That sounds fab! Like, totally pushing the boundaries."
Harper's Bazaar is known for their progressive fashion editorials. Most of the time they get it right. This time, not so much. Fashion editor Joanna Hillman must have given herself a pat on the back for a job well done for this one.