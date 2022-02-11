Let your lingerie do the talking this Valentine’s Day

“They call it lingerie. I call it sensual innovation.” – Lebo Grand Slipping into sexy lingerie can instantly change how a woman feels about herself. It can bring out the lioness inside the timid mouse or tap into the darker side of the seemingly most innocent.

Whether you simply love how your body looks and feels in them or are keen to reignite a dying sexual flame in the bedroom, a lacy black bustier or a diamanté thong can do wonders.

Lingerie isn’t reserved for the bedroom. Picture: Pexels No matter your body shape, age or sexual orientation, there’s a type of lingerie style for everyone. Here are a few of our favourites. Anything black

Whether it’s lace or satin, lycra or leather, black lingerie gives one a sense of power and the confidence to take charge in the bedroom. Your partner will know that you mean business. Black is winner. Picture: Unsplash Something white White lingerie isn’t purely reserved for the wedding night. Brides tend to opt for classic frilly white lingerie but if you’re feeling a little naughty but want to seem angelic, then a white sheer-and-lace set will do the trick.

White isn’t for the innocent. Picture: Pexels Fiery red Now, this might sound like a cliche but red does bring out an element of heat. A red-hot number speaks volumes about your raunchy mood before you can even say, “hey baby”. Ignite the bedroom in red. Picture: Pexels Animal print