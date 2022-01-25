Levi’s extends its partnership with Clothes to Good for jeans collection drive
Share this article:
What was meant to be a two-month project has been extended to help families in need and children with disabilities.
Popular clothing brand Levi's partnership with the Clothes to Good (C2G) for jeans collection drive that started in September last year has been extended to 2022.
C2G is a non-profit organisation created to address specific needs by providing economic opportunities for people living in low-income communities, with a particular focus on people with disabilities and their families.
They recycle used and new clothing as a means of creating micro-business opportunities, employment, and job readiness/skills training for those vulnerable communities.
For the Levi’s project, C2G is given pre-loved jeans donated to Levi’s stores. The jeans are then washed and re-sold. The ones that cannot be sold are upcycled into new items, including toys for children with disabilities.
The Levi’s brand, on the other hand, re-purposes some of the donated jeans to create Levi’s home and lifestyle limited edition products. The products will be sold at the pop-up in Sandton City Mall, with proceeds going to C2G.
Those who donate their jeans receive a 20% voucher off their next Levi’s jeans purchase. (No other discounted product, jeans only.)
Jeans can be donated at the following Levi’s store: Waterfront, Century City, Cavendish, Tyger Valley, Sandton, Eastgate, Cresta, Clearwater, Fourways, Menlyn, Mall of Africa, Centurion, Mall of the North Polokwane, Gateway, Pavilion and I’langa (MP).