The new Levi’s Ribcage jeans. Picture: Supplied.

Levi’s has introduced new denim to their high rise range- Levi’s Ribcage jeans.



These are the highest jeans Levi’s has produced, with over 30cm’s they are made for women who tailor their oversized vintage 501s to create high-waisted denim perfection.





High-waisted trends aside, Levi’s Ribcage is also the perfect expression of this season’s theme,‘Unbasic’ – a celebration of personal style and self-expression! It’s an artful mix of amplification and humour that’s rooted in the familiar.

It pays contemporary thanks to their amplified silhouette, but that doesn’t stray too far from that classic Levi’s 501 aesthetic.





Available in a pleated crop, Levi’s Ribcage provides the ideal fit - top slimming and backside boosting—with plenty of personalities down below. It’s a dash of fashion-forward styling without staying too far from a classic Levi’s look.





Levi’s Rib Cage jeans will be available at Levi’s stores from February 2019.



