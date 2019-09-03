Levi’s has released a Made & Crafted premium collection in south Africa.
The Made & Crafted is the modern, premium expression range . This spring/summer 2019 collection combines the beauty and opulence of Russian architecture and clothing with the tradition and heritage of the American West.
The result is a lineup full of intricate embroidery, fringe detailing, and eye-catching Old West-style patterns – with a mix of Soviet-era styling, including 1990s colour-blocking.
With the Made & Crafted collection, the brand imagines Russian rodeo. Picture: supplied.
"Craftsmanship is in our DNA; we use artful construction techniques to make each garment, and we source our fabrics from the best mills around the world. With a design ethos rooted in our iconic denim legacy, we’re constantly reimagining classic Levi’s style in a progressive way."
Although the main focus is on the Russina rodeao, t he collection was partly inspired by Moscow’s mix of blocky Soviet-era buildings and ornate, centuries old architecture.
“Moscow has interesting hits of opulence and beauty throughout unexpected places, like chandeliers on the subway. So we wanted to celebrate that Russian heritage, and then mix it all with rodeo cowboy heritage, which is something that Levi’s is so well known for," said Nick Rendic, Global Design director, Levi’s Made & Crafted.
The Levi’s Made & Crafted Collection is available in Levi’s retail stores in Canal Walk, Cavendish, Menlyn, Sandton and V&A Waterfront (re-opening in September).