Levi’s launches pride collection with Langa Mavuso

South African musician Langa Mavuso has partnered with Levi’s to release a Pride collection that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community. Mavuso was asked by Levi’s SA to be part of the pride 2021 digital collection unveiling. “This was a huge honour for me and a great partnership as I have been a friend of the brand for years. “I asked to create a custom trucker jacket for the campaign to honour all the icons of the queer community who came before me. “This campaign ticked all the boxes when it comes to my personal politics.”

Langa Mavuso wearing the custom trucker jacket. Picture: Uglybruv.

The trucker jacket features the names of existing, as well as fallen queer icons such as Bev Ditsie, Simon Nkoli, Thami Dish, Phumi Mthethwa, Edwin Cameron, Felipé Mazibuko, Donald Nxumalo, Mandisa Mfeka, Dulcy Rakumakoe, Portia Modise, Eudy Simelane, Ntsupe Mohapi, Jay Matlou, and Brenda Fassie.

The unisex collection is a celebration of all pronouns, and since it is Human Rights Month, it serves as a reminder that someone’s pronouns are to see how they move through the world.

Langa Mavuso for Levi’s. Picture: Uglybruv.

“The collection is celebrating all people through expressing inclusivity and uplifting the LGBTQIA+ community.

“All of the net proceeds will go to OutRight Action International.

“I believe strongly in embracing inclusivity and uplifting previously disenfranchised people through representation and giving them a voice,” Mavuso added.

The Levi's x Pride 2021 collection is now out.