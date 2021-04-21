Levi's partners with 6 changemakers on new environmental campaign

Levi’s has partnered with six young changemakers, who are conscious about the environment, for the launch of its “Buy Better, Wear Longer” campaign.

“Buy Better, Wear Longer” is an initiative that raises awareness about the environmental impacts of apparel production and consumption.

American actor Jaden Smith, Mexican climate activist Xiye Bastida, Founder of “Bye Bye Plastic Bags” Melati Wijsen, American YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, English footballer Marcus Rashford and American environmental activist and hip hop artist Xiuhtezcatl, feature in the campaign.

The changemakers are tasked with encouraging people to play their part in taking action against polluting the environment through fashion.

At just 20, Wijsen has already successfully campaigned to ban plastic bags from Bali in 2019 and is now focusing on empowering youth.

Bastida, born and raised in San Pedro Tultepec, Mexico, a town stricken by both drought and floods, knows first-hand what climate change can bring and is taking to the streets to fight for a more planet-friendly future.

Xiuhtezcatl uses music to spread awareness.

He has produced songs such as What the Frack and Speak for the Trees, where he sings about environmental justice.

Chamberlain is a conscious shopper who prefers thrifting, second-hand and making something old, new again.

Meanwhile, Smith’s interest in water has led him to raise awareness around the planet's limited resources.

As a philanthropist, Rashford continues to advocate for youth from under-served communities.

Expanding on the campaign, Jennifer Sey, brand president said: “We recognise that fashion production and consumption has reached unsustainable levels: between 2005 and 2020, global clothing consumption doubled.

“We have more items in our wardrobes, but we wear each garment fewer times.

“And then we are far too quick to toss it out, keeping clothing for almost half as long as we did 15 years ago.

“That’s why we’re rallying together to call for “Buy Better, Wear Longer” — with the recognition that we have work to do ourselves.”