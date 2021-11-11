Life in plastic, it's fantastic: Gert-Johan Coetzee launches new collection with Barbie

The multi-award designer has created a collection that consists of 31 looks to celebrate South Africa and its unique diversity.

“I wanted Barbie to experience South Africa to its fullest by integrating an array of South African cultural elements into the collection,” Coetzee says.

“Striking pink from the Pedi culture complemented by geometric patterns inspired by the Zulu culture. Using South African beadwork in black and white, I took inspiration from the Xhosa culture, I wanted this collection to encapsulate a true South African experience.”

Barbie doll in a Gert-Johan Coetzee number. Picture: Supplied.

Besides couture, the collection also has 15-ready-to-wear items for all genders, shapes and sizes.