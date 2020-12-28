Lil' Kim launches PrettyLittleThing collection

Rapper and style visionary Lil' Kim has launched a 60-piece inclusive partywear collection with PrettyLittleThing The 46-year-old rapper has launched the inclusive 60-piece line for the fast fashion brand - which comes in sizes 4 to 30 - and admitted the aim was to prove that she's a "real stylist and visionary" as she designed each piece herself. She said in a statement: “The thing I love is that it’s a little bit of me mixed with PrettyLittleThing. You guys can get beautiful looks that are so affordable. “I just wanted to stay true to the PLT aesthetic and show everyone that I’m a real stylist and visionary. This whole collection was designed by me and I’m super proud of that.” PrettyLittleThing, chief executive, Umar Kamani added: “To be working with one of the most iconic and legendary women in Hip Hop has been a dream come true for me.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Kim for years and after her performance at our New York Fashion Week show I knew she would be the perfect fit to launch our partywear collection.

“She has worked so closely with our Design team bringing her version to life, recreating some of her most iconic looks which I know her fans will recognise.”

The pieces include faux fur coats, PVC jackets, bodycon dresses, vinyl leggings, and much more.

Meanwhile, the music star previously declared she is "unapologetic" about her fashion choices.

The “Can't Hold Us Down” hitmaker likes to take risks with her fashion and does whatever feels right to her, as she says she never wants to apologise for the way she looks.

Asked about her fashion and beauty secrets, she said: "I do what I feel and I'm unapologetic about it too.

“A lot of times we mess up because sometimes we don't have the time.

“Sometimes there's things that just go completely wrong you'll never know about, but I just go with what I feel."

And Kim's favourite fashion look of all time has been her famous Louis Vuitton logo look for her cover with Interview magazine, in which she posed in nothing but a cap, whilst her body was covered with the brand's logo.

She said last year: "The Louis Vuitton is definitely one of my favourites, which is the one from the Interview Magazine [shoot.] And of course the Hardcore poster, the purple pasty.

“Honestly, the wine colour BET look that I just did a couple months ago with Mary J. Blige, who's one of my favourites, and I designed that from head to toe myself."