Lil Nas X curates the Coach Resort 2024 collection

American musician Lil Nas X has many talents, and his creativity shines through in the new Coach Resort 2024 collection. As the ambassador of Coach, the “Montero” hitmaker worked with Stuart Vevers, creative director of the brand, to curate its Resort 2024 collection of bright pinks, orange and electric blues.

Titled The Lil Nas X Drop, the Coach Resort 2024 collection was curated by the singer and designed by Vevers. “We took inspiration from Lil Nas. We then asked him to curate his favourite pieces from the collection. So we took inspiration from him, created the collection and then asked him his favourite pieces,” Vevers told Vogue Magazine. Additionally, the brand recently launched its Pride collection to honour and celebrate the LGBQTIA+ community.

"We're celebrating LGBTQIA+ communities everywhere, this June and every month. This year marks a decade of partnership between the Coach Foundation and the @hetrickmartin Institute, and continuing partnerships with @pointfoundation and @lgbtcenterlink. All three organisations create supportive environments where LGBTQIA+ young people can thrive," wrote Coach on Instagram. Members of the LGBQTIA+ community and allies are happy that instead of just adding rainbow colours, the brand committed itself to honour the history of gay people. "This was a great Pride collection, Coach! I appreciate that incorporated more gay history rather than just solely rainbows- I'd love to see more of that next year! Keep it up!" wrote @Caleb.snell.designer.