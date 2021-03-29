Lil Nas X unapologetic about ’Satan Shoes’ containing a drop a blood

Lil Nas X broke the internet when he dropped the video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" on March 26. In just 72 hours since its release, the video already has over 30 million views and counting. To complement the video that has a part where the singer twerks for Satan, he collaborated with Nike to release Lil Nas X x MSCHF Air Max 97 “Satan Shoes”. It was announced on March 27 that the new Lil Nas X x MSCHF Air Max 97 “Satan Shoes” will drop on March 29. And only 666 pairs have been made, each individually numbered containing one drop of human blood and platinum pigment 60cc ink.

Many people didn’t like the idea, including Kristi Noem, who serves as South Dakota's governor.

She said: “Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win.”

Another Twitter user, Alex Delarosa, commented: “Hold up... so Nike didn’t collab with Curry because he wanted to add bible verses on his shoes... but Nike collabs with Lil Nas X to make these ugly, satanic a*& shoes?”

Following the backlash, Lil Nas X took to YouTube to apologise, or maybe not.

The video starts with him holding the shoe where he says: “Ok guys, I see everyone has been talking about this shoe, and I just want to come forward and say…” and then visuals from the Montero video start playing from the part where the song says “ f*#k it let’s ride.”

WATCH: Lil NasX’s apology :

The musician then took to Twitter and posted a similar shoe in white written: “My Pleasure Chick Fila, John 3:16” with the caption “we have decided to drop these to even the score. Damn y’all happy now?”

While Lil Nas X has a huge fan base, it was hard for some of his fans to defend him for portraying himself as a satan worshiper.

“Lil Nas X can literally give satan a lap dance in his music video and release a pair of satan shoes, and people still don't believe that there are satan worshippers in the music industry. That's the level of delusion we're dealing with,” commented Matt Stephens.

However, the singer and his die-hard fans were not bothered. Instead, they were throwing shade at everyone against the “Satan Shoe”, or video for that matter.

These are some of the responses from Lil Nas X (please note there might be use of vulgar language) :

