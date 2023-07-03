Independent Online
Linda Mtoba nails the Hollywoodbets Durban July theme in absentia, has Mzansi impressed with her dedication

Linda Mtoba. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Actress and radio presenter Linda Mtoba ditched this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July to attend Afronation music festival in Portimão, Portugal, but she made sure that her presence was felt at the racecourse.

As the Hollywoodbets Durban July rolled in on Saturday, so did Mtoba, leaving many puzzled as the day prior she had posted snaps of herself jetting off to Portugal.

The actress planned ahead and managed to still slay one of the biggest fashion events of the year and have her fun.

Mtoba’s creativity came out in full force, as she played around with this year’s “Out of this World” theme in a McCarthy Wolff piece, a designer she occasionally uses.

“LindaNebula 🪐

“- A nebula is an enormous cloud of dust and gas occupying the space between stars and acting as a nursery for new stars ✨” she captioned a series of pictures.

Mtoba creating a look and having a photoshoot has been praised by tweeps, after all she didn’t even attend the event, but brought the heat and nailed the brief.

@Dudoo_D tweeted: “Linda Mtoba's team works hey...the fact that she is not at the July but took images earlier to serve on the day of the event is gold....also she is a mean creative director and concept queen…”

This isn’t Mtoba’s first time causing a fizz at the Durban July. In 2019, she hardly stepped onto the racecourse but caused a stir with her leopard print outfit, which she had a whole photoshoot for while expecting.

Oluthando Keteyi
