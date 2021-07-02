Lindeka Duma wins VDJ young designer award

Student designer Lindeka Duma, from the Pietermaritzburg School of Fashion, has been announced as the winner of the Vodacom Durban July (VDJ) young designer award. Presented by Durban Fashion Fair, Duma showcased stunning designs under the theme Birds of a Feather.

The judging panel of industry experts such as Leigh Schubert, Greg Wallis, Nonku Mthembu, Lara Klawikowski and Derrick Mhlongo were impressed by the black guinea fowl-inspired bodysuit. Made from Shweshwe fabric, Duma’s garment was overlaid with lengths of handmade plaited rope to form a colourful bodice and a show-stopping big hat. Lindeka’s designs. Picture: Sean Laurenz. “The standard was exceptionally high this year, and in having to decide on the top ten and top three, it was very difficult as there were so many great entries that showed good research and thought processes.

“But sadly couldn't find a way into the next round,” said Wallis. Duma was not the only one who made her school proud as classmate Vincent Orishidere took the first runner-up place, with Lindiwe Kuzwayo Academy of Fashion Design student Zandile Mahlasela securing the second runner-up spot. She (Duma) will receive R10 000 in cash with the compliments of Schweppes and Gold Circle, R5 000 gift voucher courtesy of Gateway Theatre of Shopping, a Samsung Galaxy S9, R3 000 Kryolan hamper, voucher and R1 500 SKIN by Aldytha hamper.

From Hair Inc, R12 000 worth of haircare for the year and iBalance will give her a body mapping valued at R 1000, plus a Myoko scalp massager. A two nights’ accommodation at a local hotel at the value of R 5000 – sponsored by Bold Travel & Technology and a holiday beach bag including a cap, towel and luggage lock from World Leisure Holidays. Vincent Orishidere designs.Picture: Sean Laurenz. Meanwhile, Orishidere will receive R3 000 in cash with the compliments of Schweppes and Gold Circle, R2 000 gift voucher courtesy of Gateway Theatre of Shopping, R2 000 Kryolan Hamper voucher and R1 200 SKIN by Aldytha Hamper.