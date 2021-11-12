Li’TheCa Eventique launches its inaugural Royal Polo Day

Li’TheCa Eventique launched its inaugural Royal Polo Day to take place in December this year. At the launch recently at the Blueberry Hotel in Randpark Ridge, Joburg, organisers announced Stoan Seate, a group member of the legendary Bongo Maffin kwaito group and proud North West product, as the ambassador of the Royal Polo Day.

The Royal Polo Day will take place on December 4 at Royal Marang Hotel in Phokeng, Rustenburg. On December 3, in partnership with Absolute Polo and Gemini Park Polo Club, Li’TheCa Eventique will introduce the sport of Polo to school children in and around the region through a coaching clinic to learn the basics of the game and a rare opportunity to watch a Polo exhibition match. “The event was inspired by our desire to contribute to the resuscitation of the tourism industry.

“The Royal Polo Day is a vehicle for social impact and economic recovery through tourism. It is more than just another social and sporting event on the calendar. “It also offers meaningful engagement with a progressive audience that has a taste for the finest lifestyle,” says Lindiwe Pholo, CEO of Li’TheCa Eventique. Pholo adds that besides the entertainment side of the event where Sjava, Serame Sediti, Shekhinah, Msaki, Kwesta, Kuli Chana and Black Motion, will be performing, the event will also raise awareness for GBV.

“The main event on Saturday, December 4, will feature three competitive Polo matches, with one dedicated to increasing awareness against gender-based violence and raising funds for GBV NGOs in Rustenburg. “Local SMMEs will also benefit from the event by either supplying goods and services to the production of the event or being afforded premium space to exhibit and sell their products on the day of the main event,” she says. Designers Kele Foko, The Divine Style and Orapeleng will also curate a fashion show.