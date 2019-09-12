Young designers at last year's 'live garment making challenge'. Picture: Supplied.



The time has come for the highly anticipated 120-minute "live garment making challenge" which is taking place at Workshop Shopping Centre, Durban, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 12pm.

The "live garment making challenge" will see top 10 designers, who have been selected to come up with innovative garment designs, compete for the ultimate prize worth R150 000 (consisting of retail space at the Workshop Shopping Centre for six months, smartphones from Vodacom, R20 000 prize money and many more).





The top 10 contestants are: Sithembhile Mncango, Sashika Bhojraj, Mfundo Mtshali, Thoba Mbhelu, Anele Tsoeu, Makhosazane Ntshangase ,Ndumiso Madontsela , Sanele Sibisi, Nompumelelo Mjadu and Judaine Naidoo.













These young designers will be exposed to the movers of the fashion industry via The Workshop's judging panel, which includes Durban-based designer Mxolisi Mkhize, founder of The House of St Luke, Kwenzi Nkomo, founder and designer of Indoni Fashion House as well as Lindiwe Kuzwayo, founder of the Lindiwe Kuzwayo Fashion Design Studio and Lindiwe Kuzwayo Academy of Fashion.







Members of the public are kindly invited to join The Workshop for a day of fashion fun, packed with awesome shows and live entertainment.





For more information, visit The Workshop's Info Desk, or Facebook Alternatively contact 031 304 9894.



