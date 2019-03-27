Liz Hurley has posed in a new version of the outfit in a photoshoot for the April issue of Harper’s Bazaar. Pic: Instagram

Twenty-five years on, Elizabeth Hurley has recreated the daring pose – and at 53 she looks as good as ever.

The original Versace gown was worn at the London premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral as she arrived with her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant.

Now she has posed in a new version of the outfit in a photo shoot for the April issue of Harper’s Bazaar. In an accompanying interview, the actress says she had not expected the dress to have such an impact.

‘I was so unprepared for what happened that night,’ she said. ‘I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion.

‘I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag. I took it home and did my own hair and make-up, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat.

‘It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days.’

The mother of one revealed that she can still fit into the original dress. ‘I don’t exercise, but I am very active. But just because it still fits doesn’t mean I would wear it today – it wouldn’t be appropriate!’

