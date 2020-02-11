Lizzo continues to defy society's beauty standards and we're loving it









Lizzo in a sizzling hot bikini. Picture: Instagram.

Award-winning musician, Lizzo continues to defy society's beauty standards and we're loving every moment of it. The song writer, who is a proud nudist, isn't afraid of showing off her thick skin irrespective of what others may think of her and that's the energy we like - encouraging body positivity regardless of shape, size, colour, or height.

She's one of the those people who have been body shamed because she's not a size 4 but does she let it affect her confidence? No! Has she stopped wearing skimpy clothes? Hell no!





However, there was a time when she quit social media because of the trolls she would receive but has been adamant about wearing what makes her feel happy, regardless of those who disapprove.





“It’s their opinion, so it’s not for me to really ingest. It’s for them to express, and for me to choose to listen to or not," she said on “CBS This Morning” back in December.





Lizzo is currently in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico living her best life and these are some of her sizzling hot bikini looks that we love.



























