Lizzo launches sunglasses collection

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Lizzo has launched a sunglasses collection with Quay that gives meals to those in need with every purchase. The 'Juice' hitmaker teamed up with the Australian eyewear brand for an eight-piece range of sunglasses in a range of styles, including classic cat-eye shapes and sparkling shades covered in rhinestones.

And to celebrate the launch of the line, Lizzo and Quay also joined forces with hunger relief organisation Feeding America to donate a total of one million meals through a "Buy one. Get one. Give 100 meals." scheme.

The program began last week, and saw each purchase of Lizzo's sunglasses equal a donation of 100 meals to those struggling with hunger in America, up to a total of one million meals.

In a statement, Lizzo said: "Quay is cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable. Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind. Combine all that with the opportunity to do good with Feeding America, and it doesn't get much better than that."

Meanwhile, Lizzo previously said she became so "addicted" to wearing makeup that she felt ugly without it.

She said: "I think it's cool that we get the opportunity to turn off. My dream is to just take off my nails, not wear makeup and just grow my 'fro out and walk around naked in my own garden ... I think I've been in makeup every single day of my life for the last six months. We get addicted to seeing ourselves really dolled up. I had a few days off in Brazil back in February where I wasn't in makeup and I remember being like, 'Yo why am I so ugly to myself right now?' ... It's because I got addicted, used to seeing my face with contour. I never thought that would happen because I'm such an earthy bitch, I can go days without makeup!'"