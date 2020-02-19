Lizzo arrived on the BRITs red carpet sporting a custom-made Hershey's chocolate bar dress by Moschino.
The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker turned heads in the unusual ensemble and pretended to a take a bite out of a chocolate bar purse as she arrived on the red carpet at The O2 in London on Tuesday night.
The US superstar is nominated for the International Female Solo Artist gong, where she will battle it out against Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and Lana Del Rey.
The 'Juice' singer will also take to the stage later tonight.
Lizzo is known for making a statement on the red carpet.