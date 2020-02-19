Lizzo wore a chocolate bar gown to the BRITs









Lizzo pretends to take a bite out of a chocolate bar purse. Picture: Reuters Lizzo arrived on the BRITs red carpet sporting a custom-made Hershey's chocolate bar dress by Moschino. The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker turned heads in the unusual ensemble and pretended to a take a bite out of a chocolate bar purse as she arrived on the red carpet at The O2 in London on Tuesday night. Lizzo poses for photographers upon arrival at Brit Awards 2020 in London. Picture: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP The US superstar is nominated for the International Female Solo Artist gong, where she will battle it out against Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and Lana Del Rey. The 'Juice' singer will also take to the stage later tonight. Lizzo is known for making a statement on the red carpet.

In November, she took a tiny Valentino bag to the American Music Awards.

The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker held the accessory between her thumb and forefinger as she walked the red carpet.

Speaking on the red carpet, she revealed: "It's a Valentino bag. It's custom; there's only three in the world," before joking: "It's got tampons in here, a flask of tequila and condoms."

The 'Soulmate' star previously opened up about her fashion journey and revealed she loves "beautiful things" and sees fashion as an expression of her "beauty".

She shared: "I'm also just grateful for my journey and to remember that I was once only able to wear Dressbarn and now I'm wearing diamond thongs. So, fashion is a journey of self-discovery ... I've always admired beautiful things and I've been a fan of beauty my whole life. I think I've had the opportunity to have my own definition of beauty and I think that fashion is just an extension of your personal relationship with beauty."