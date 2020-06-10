Local brand says 'Amen' to sustainable SA fashion

Local designers Bradley Muttitt and Abiah Mahlase are all about sustainable fashion.

The founders of "Amen," a South African fashion brand that made their debut at Africa Fashion International Cape Town Fashion Week (AFICTFW) 2020 - showcasing their Ke Tshwere Ke Tlala (I am hungry) collection, calls on creativity that can be held accountable.

The duo are all about are amplifying t he voices of the voiceless and for this collection, the inspiration comes from lived experience of scores of people that many have become desensitized to.









"Amen Fashion continues to activate the support for local design and aims to interrogate the individual’s sense of adventure through the art of playing dress-up while cultivating a sophisticated and conscious consumer, that makes considered purchasing decisions.





Amen's proposition is looking into a sustainable way forward through the blending of our past, present and envisioned future.





Here are some of our favourite looks from the Ke Tshwere Ke Tlala collection.









A showstopper coat by Amen Fashion. Picture:AFI.





Multilayered dress by Amen Fashion. Picture: AFI.





Amen to this flamboyant skirt. Picture: AFI.











