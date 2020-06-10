Local brand says 'Amen' to sustainable SA fashion
Watch as the AMEN Duo prepare for their 1st ever online showcase as @afi_sa calls off the last day of Fashion Week due to COVID-19 . . Designers: @brad.muttitt @abiahsuperstar 📹: @thatwomanmorgan . Ke tshwere Ke tlala - Hungry Boy/designer- AMEN A/W 21 The unseen, unheard, of society. The streets of Johannesburg are filled with unemployment. Beggars stand at every robot intersection begging for food, money, work or an opportunity. Although on the surface, it seems they are only ones begging for work. Across all industries and field, most of society's members, both uneducated and educated, are begging for job opportunities. As African designers we beg the audience to support local product and design by purchasing and supporting the work of local designers in a sea filled with international imports that are rolled out faster and cheaper than the local industry. Ke tshwere Ke tlala - a tswana phrase meaning ' I am starving/hungry' - is the title of The AMEN A/W 21 collection which began with the placard held by a beggar on the side of the road. The placard read, 'Hungry Boy, I don't do crime. Pls help. No food. No job. No clothes. Thank you. God bless. ' Models walked out to the deafening silence of a no audience with the sound of the Lord's Prayer playing in the background.
