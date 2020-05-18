Local designer donates stylish cloth face masks to needy organisations

Given the increased demand for the cloth face mask, fashion designers are putting their skill set to good use. Like JJ Schoeman, Otsile Seflo has started manufacturing stylish face masks through his Johannesburg-based fashion house, Otiz Seflo. But he isn’t only doing it to earn an income as the lockdown has impacted negatively on many industries - he is donating some of these masks to those in need. Below is Seflo's recent post on Twitter.

He explained: “When President (Cyril) Ramaphosa called upon capable business to assist the country with the production of masks and PPE items, we saw it as an opportunity to give back to the community that has supported us and further to keep some revenue coming in so we can keep food on the table. We decided to use some of the proceeds of the masks to make masks for sectors of the community that are usually forgotten, like the blind members of the community. We have so far reached out and delivered some masks to the Johannesburg Society for the Blind. We are in the process of shortlisting other deserving organisations to donate to.”

Seflo added: “Necessity is the mother of invention. We adapted to make sure we survive and because we exist in a community and not a vacuum, it was important that we protect and help society where we can.”

Local fashion designer Otsile Seflo is also donating some of his cloth face masks to needy organisations. Picture: Supplied





With the lockdown setting back many industries, he shared his plan of action for the next few months.

He pointed out: “(We) need to get back to work but to also integrate this new business stream in the form of PPE along with our fashion and couture offerings. New fashion ranges and collaborations are being solidified as we speak so that when we get the green light, we can bring high-quality fashion to our clients again.”

Interestingly, influencer, personality and business mogul Bonang Matheba announced on Friday that she will be giving out bling House of BNG face masks. Hopefully, some of them will be donated to those in need, too.

If you would like to order a mask (R80 each or R60 each for orders of 10 or more), you can send a WhatsApp message to 079 676 5668 or email: [email protected]

And if you work with a charity organisation wanting to benefit from the donation of masks, you can reach out via the number provided.



