When Beyoncé left the Global One Festival South Africa stage on Sunday night, she was wearing a design by local haute couture duo Quiteria & George, in partnership with Manualrossa.
The dress was an inspiration of the “METAMORPHOSIS” line recently showcased by Quiteria & George at the Africa Fashion Week, the duo said.
“We have always made it our mission to one-day dress Beyoncé, but we never thought that the day would come so soon," co-designer at Quiteria & George, Quiteria Kekana said.
"This dress was designed with the purpose to showcase our capabilities and is reflective of all the positive changes taking place.”
The other half of the design duo - George Malelu said that they were proud of their work. “Growing up, I never would have imagined that one day I would be part of history making like this.
"We are also grateful to the collaboration with Manualrossa, which shows what can be achieved when brands work together,” Malelu said.
View this post on Instagram
We @quiteria_george don’t even know where to start but we couldn’t have been more happier to have had this opportunity working with @beyonce team in creating some of the looks. Thank you so much for choosing us We truly are grateful for the opportunity going forward. We would also like to acknowledge and thank @enhlembali_ of Manuallrossa for the contribution she played ensuring that we had everything needed to execute this much biggest project. We knocked at so many doors closed doors for financial assistance which We truly needed to execute but @enhlembali_ And her husband @realblackcoffee believed in us and our ability. Thank you 🙏 and May you continue to support black young talents out here The 45 PIECES we made for the show couldn’t be in all the shows but we very much executed for every part or the world to experience a piece of Quiteria and George .More so we cannot wait to travel this journey of absolute beauty with @beyonce 🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️ @anitaferreiradesigns girl the world is not ready for your other pieces you created which they haven’t seen as yet but let them wait. @jerrysfabrics thank you for believing in South Africa young designers and for always be willing to give without expectations. May you and your team be blessed blessed beyond 🙏🙏🙏👍🏾👍🏾 It would such a crime if we forgot to Mention the IRON lady as we call her 😂😂😂 the only person so far that has an ability like no other MRS CECILIA for @studio05fashion for spending all those sleepless night produce those patterns for us. There’s more costumes that people haven’t seen on the show but they still have that opportunity to witness your talent too. We couldn’t have been more blessed to have @studio05fashion look after our technic and design esthetic to ensure we start above the rest. Last but not least @lejenke for always believing in higher us. For discovering us and mentoring us to the LIONS 🦁 we are. Your patience sometimes surprises us. You over work us but with the intent to get us going and be better at what we do. You are LEGENDARY @lejenke WE LOVE ❤️ YOU and the whole team 🙏🙏🙏🙏
A post shared by Quiteria & George (@quiteria_george) on
Enhle Mbali Maphumulo, Founder at Manualrossa Apparel said she was excited and grateful for her involvement in the production of the gown that has caught the world's attention.
View this post on Instagram
The Queen 👸 @beyonce in @quiteria_george X ManuelRoss ( @enhlembali_ ) Fabric @jerrysfabrics Photo @trevor_stuurman
A post shared by Quiteria & George (@quiteria_george) on
“Having recently launched two stores of my design brand for pregnant women in Johannesburg and New York I am happy that I could collaborate in this historical creation and represent not only South Africa’s fashion industry, but its talent,” Maphumulo said.
In 2018, Quiteria & George has designed for various other well-recognised shows including the Miss South Africa pageant, Arise Fashion Week in Nigeria, Afrimma Fashion Show, as well as Dakar Fashion Week by Adama Paris.
- African News Agency (ANA); Edited by Naomi Mackay