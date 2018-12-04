The final outfit Beyonce wore during her performance at the Global Citizen concert was designed by Quiteria & George. (Picture: Instagram/Trevor Stuurman)

When Beyoncé left the Global One Festival South Africa stage on Sunday night, she was wearing a design by local haute couture duo Quiteria & George, in partnership with Manualrossa. The dress was an inspiration of the “METAMORPHOSIS” line recently showcased by Quiteria & George at the Africa Fashion Week, the duo said.

South African designers Quiteria & George produced one of the many stunning outfits that Beyoncé wore at the Global Citizen Mandela 100 Festival on Sunday.

“We have always made it our mission to one-day dress Beyoncé, but we never thought that the day would come so soon," co-designer at Quiteria & George, Quiteria Kekana said.

"This dress was designed with the purpose to showcase our capabilities and is reflective of all the positive changes taking place.”

South African designers Quiteria & George produced the last outfit Beyoncé wore at the Global Citizen Mandela 100 Festival. (Picture: Instagram)

The other half of the design duo - George Malelu said that they were proud of their work. “Growing up, I never would have imagined that one day I would be part of history making like this.

"We are also grateful to the collaboration with Manualrossa, which shows what can be achieved when brands work together,” Malelu said.

Enhle Mbali Maphumulo, Founder at Manualrossa Apparel said she was excited and grateful for her involvement in the production of the gown that has caught the world's attention.

“Having recently launched two stores of my design brand for pregnant women in Johannesburg and New York I am happy that I could collaborate in this historical creation and represent not only South Africa’s fashion industry, but its talent,” Maphumulo said.

In 2018, Quiteria & George has designed for various other well-recognised shows including the Miss South Africa pageant, Arise Fashion Week in Nigeria, Afrimma Fashion Show, as well as Dakar Fashion Week by Adama Paris.

- African News Agency (ANA); Edited by Naomi Mackay