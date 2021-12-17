Local is lekker at this year’s BUZZART21 at KZNSA Gallery

BUZZART21 is one of the biggest local fairs that take place around Christmas. It offers space for exhibitors to showcase their work and for visitors to shop for a wide variety of locally made goods such as jewellery, books, fashion, ceramics and more.

The theme for this year's fair is CARE. It is focused on caring not only for people but the environment as well.

“Think self-care, organic and biodegradable products, earth-friendly cosmetics, small-batch confectionary and sustainable design practices. It has been a time of great uncertainty for local design and craft practitioners and the festive season is a chance to recover and rebuild. We encourage submissions that reflect a global shift toward ethical consumption and meaningful gifting as acts of caring. The simplest gift is enhanced by the consciousness and care with which an item/object is designed, manufactured, packaged and finally wrapped for gifting,” reads a statement from KZNSA.

The fair will also curate pre-loved collections. They are also accepting donations, previously loved art and craft, freshly laundered clothing and homeware (in working condition0. Contact [email protected] for an appointment to bring in consignment stock for review; please also note that unsuitable donations will be passed on to HOLAH.