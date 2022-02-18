Local pharmacist and entrepreneur brings a touch of sartorial pizzazz to the world of drab medical scrubs

Whether you’ve binge-watched “Grey’s Anatomy”, or had your fair share of hospital visits, you’ll know that there isn’t much medical staff can do about their uniforms. From the basic white and navy the nurses wear, to the washy greens we see staff rushing around in ER, it’s no surprise that pharmacist Elzeri la Grange felt the need to add a touch of fab to the drab scrubs.

Working from 7am to 4pm and being on her feet the entire time, 28-year-old La Grange, from Upington, was determined to create a brand and product range that delivers on quality, breathability, movement, shape and modern design. Elzeri la Grange. Picture: Supplied “I simply couldn’t fathom having to invest six years into my medical studies and practice, only to spend my days in oversized, boring, and uncomfortable scrubs. I created a product I wanted to wear, a product my colleagues wanted to wear. “My main objective was, and still is, when you step your foot into our scrubs, you can perform at your peak the entire day. As a medical professional, you have many decisions to make on a daily basis – your uniform shouldn’t have to be one of them,” says the young entrepreneur and owner of STEPS.

“I have always known I wanted to create a brand and product offering and in April 2020 it became a reality. I bought the first piece of fabric for STEPS and – as they say – the rest is history. But it didn’t come easily” she adds. “I had no background in clothing design and manufacturing, other than wearing scrubs for the past six years. That was enough motivation for me to get the ball rolling because I knew – if this was a problem for me, it had to be a solution for many,” adds Elzeri. STEPS collection. Picture: Supplied “I found my team through the magic of Facebook and networking. I posted an ad reading ‘looking for a local CMT from Upington to assist me in launching a new brand’. Helen and Bevelia found their way to me, and we have never looked back. What started out in their living room, now – 18 months later – our STEPS story continues in our own space with a team of nine. We have certainly stepped it up!” she quips.

The core range consists of a four-way stretch material which allows the garment to stretch both vertically and horizontally – allowing for an incredibly comfortable fit. It’s ultra-light, super-stretchy, requires minimal ironing or none at all. It is quick-drying, fur-free, incredibly durable and importantly – fade resistant. “We have seen a huge uptake from many professionals; from doctors to beauticians and physiotherapists – scrubs are the way to go. Covid has been a huge driver for this. As medical professionals – who are more likely to be in contact with positive cases – we are compelled to wear a new, freshly-washed (and comfortable) outfit every single day. Scrubs was the answer, but I knew no one wanted the non-fitting cobalt blue and laboratory green!” says La Grange.