Friends who slay together stay together, Dj Zinhle and Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Twitter.

Held at Sandton City Diamond Walk on November 18, the 22nd annual South African Style Awards saw local celebs bring their A-fashion game to this stylish event.



SA style awards are a showcase of style and business innovators that continue to elevate the benchmark for excellence.





Our local stars proved why they’re recognised as the best dressed in the industry, donning the most elegant and stylish outfits at the red carpet.





Some of our favourites who looked ravishing include fashion goddess Sarah Langa, who dazzled a red ruffled dress.





Sarah Langa.





Known for rocking statement suits, Lerato Kganyago didn’t disappoint with her iridescent pattern suit.





Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Twitter.





Here are more of the SA Style Awards best-dressed attendees.





Shashi Naidoo. Picture: Twitter.





Lala Hirayama. Picture: Twitter.





Dazzling in pink, Dj Zinhle.





Lady in red: Nambitha Ben-Mazwai.





The SA Style awards ended with a fashion party at the newly renovated Sandton Sun Deck, where celebrity DJ Kimmy K entertained the crowd with the hottest music hits.



