Londie London, Bonang and DBN Gogo turn up the heat with sizzling red hot Valentine’s Day outfits

Valentine’s day is always a good day to put on a red hot number and look sexy and take pictures, which is exactly what some of our favourite Mzansi celebrities did.
“The Real Housewives of Durban” reality TV star Londie London made sure to bring the flame with her post of her in red lingerie and with a bouquet of roses and balloons.
London’s plan this Valentine’s Day was to look sexy and she did, maybe she has a new smile keeper.
Award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba served Valentine’s heat all the way from New York, styled by HDiddy in a corset dress by Daughters of Nonyelum Atelier.
Queen B rocked amazing hair from DHairBoutique. It’s seems Bonang posed for the hair company Valentine’s Day campaign.
Always known to get playful when its comes to content creation, actress Linda Mtoba didn’t miss with her bedroom romantic Valentine’s shoot dedicated to her “forever Valentine”.
Her hair in rollers and the red lips and sexy make-up to match are quite the eye-catchers.
Digital content creator Mihlali Ndamase isn’t letting her leg injury stop her from creating content, instead, she’s having fun with it.
Her Valentine’s look saw her legs being covered in roses of newspapers, talk about creativity.
Model Blue Mbombo enlisted Scalo to make her a figure-hugging beaded number, which showed off her gorgeous legs. Mbombo also did not play with her game, her frontal was laid!
Mzansi A-listers are going for good hair, with invisible frontals the top quality kind, that are installed to perfection.
Amapiano DJ and artist DBN Gogo got creative with her outfit by Willet Couture, and she served sexy drama with a dress that has an off-shoulder cape.
The star posted on her Instagram a bunch of roses, but didn’t reveal who they were from. She is rumoured to be single after her split from Focalistic.
Businesswoman and personality Shauwn Mkhize served regal elegance with a couture gown by her go-to fashion designer Francois Vedemme. Her stunning picture of her overlooking the ocean and her bone straight hair is quite the sight.