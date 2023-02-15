Londie London, Bonang and DBN Gogo turn up the heat with sizzling red hot Valentine’s Day outfits

Valentine’s day is always a good day to put on a red hot number and look sexy and take pictures, which is exactly what some of our favourite Mzansi celebrities did. “The Real Housewives of Durban” reality TV star Londie London made sure to bring the flame with her post of her in red lingerie and with a bouquet of roses and balloons.

London’s plan this Valentine’s Day was to look sexy and she did, maybe she has a new smile keeper. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Londie London (@londie_london_official) Award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba served Valentine’s heat all the way from New York, styled by HDiddy in a corset dress by Daughters of Nonyelum Atelier. Queen B rocked amazing hair from DHairBoutique. It’s seems Bonang posed for the hair company Valentine’s Day campaign.

Her Valentine’s look saw her legs being covered in roses of newspapers, talk about creativity. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) Model Blue Mbombo enlisted Scalo to make her a figure-hugging beaded number, which showed off her gorgeous legs. Mbombo also did not play with her game, her frontal was laid! Mzansi A-listers are going for good hair, with invisible frontals the top quality kind, that are installed to perfection.

