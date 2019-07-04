Halle Bailey, of Chloe x Halle. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Walt Disney Studios caused a social media storm this week when they announced that 19-year-old singer and actress Halle Bailey is to play Ariel in the live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid." Halle and 21-year-old sister Chloe make up the R&B duo, Chloe x Halle.

The sisters are often spotted on the red carpet of awards and social event wearing avant-garde outfits.

Playing on the "twinning" trend since the sister look almost identical regardless of their age gap.

Their contemporary style always makes a bold statement on the red carpet.

Here are five times the sisters have shown off their unique style.

Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, arrive at the American Music Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe X Halle, arrive at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chloe Bailey, left, and Halle Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, arrive at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Chloe Bailey, left, and Halle Bailey arrive at the BET Awards. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Halle Bailey, left and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe X Halle, arrive at the BET Awards. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The Little Mermaid will be directed by Rob Marshall, who confirmed the news in a statement saying: “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

Bailey will be joined by stars Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina for the remake this classic movie.