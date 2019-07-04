Walt Disney Studios caused a social media storm this week when they announced that 19-year-old singer and actress Halle Bailey is to play Ariel in the live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid."
Halle and 21-year-old sister Chloe make up the R&B duo, Chloe x Halle.
The sisters are often spotted on the red carpet of awards and social event wearing avant-garde outfits.
Playing on the "twinning" trend since the sister look almost identical regardless of their age gap.
Their contemporary style always makes a bold statement on the red carpet.
Here are five times the sisters have shown off their unique style.
The Little Mermaid will be directed by Rob Marshall, who confirmed the news in a statement saying: “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”
Bailey will be joined by stars Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina for the remake this classic movie.