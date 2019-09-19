No, you can't be serious. You want me to wear that... Miss South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi stunned at the latest fashion. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi's celebrated her 26th birthday on Wednesday. She posted a picture on her Instagram page of her wearing a gold bodice with a white draped skirt.

The caption read: "The stars aligned and everything came together as it should to make me the woman I am today. I am grateful and proud. To 26 years of life."

The Miss South Africa team also posted a birthday wish to her on their official Instagram page where they said how she "illuminates the lives of those around".

"We would like to wish Zozibini Tunzi a stylish happy birthday by sharing our favourite looks that the she has served us since she was crowned."

During her visit to Manhattan, Tunzi wore a pink printed outfit from designer Khosi Nkosi.

When she attended the Sherri Hill show during New York Fashion Week she wore a short black leather outfit.

Three weeks after her crowning she posted a picture of her wearing a red dress.







