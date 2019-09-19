Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi's celebrated her 26th birthday on Wednesday.
She posted a picture on her Instagram page of her wearing a gold bodice with a white draped skirt.
The caption read: "The stars aligned and everything came together as it should to make me the woman I am today. I am grateful and proud. To 26 years of life."
The Miss South Africa team also posted a birthday wish to her on their official Instagram page where they said how she "illuminates the lives of those around".
"We would like to wish Zozibini Tunzi a stylish happy birthday by sharing our favourite looks that the she has served us since she was crowned."
During her visit to Manhattan, Tunzi wore a pink printed outfit from designer Khosi Nkosi.
In the city of dreams! 🗽🗽🗽 I had quite a morning spending time at the South African consulate meeting with our country's ambassador. We had a very productive conversation with various members of the consulate around what's happening in our country and how we can best serve the women of our nation. Was lovely to meet the vibrant @jensu1
When she attended the Sherri Hill show during New York Fashion Week she wore a short black leather outfit.
What a night!✨ Had the best time attending @sherrihill #NYFW show. @brandsouthafrica
Three weeks after her crowning she posted a picture of her wearing a red dress.
I just want to reflect on how grateful I am to be at this place in my life. I have had the busiest, craziest, most exciting 3 weeks. I am slowly becoming the woman I have always envisioned myself to be. I am trusting the journey❤️
