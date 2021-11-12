LOOK: African stars dazzle at the Feather Awards

On Thursday night, the Feather Awards hosted its 13th annual event at the Market Theatre in Joburg. Feather Awards were founded by Thami Kotlolo and Joe Correira to honour not only members but allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. To recognise, commend and celebrate these African queer people.

“It's been an interesting 13 years building these Awards as a community. From starting out as a small celebration at a nightclub in Rosebank, the Feathers is now a whole teenager, a fully operational powerhouse of programmes.