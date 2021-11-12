LOOK: African stars dazzle at the Feather Awards
Share this article:
On Thursday night, the Feather Awards hosted its 13th annual event at the Market Theatre in Joburg. Feather Awards were founded by Thami Kotlolo and Joe Correira to honour not only members but allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. To recognise, commend and celebrate these African queer people.
“It's been an interesting 13 years building these Awards as a community. From starting out as a small celebration at a nightclub in Rosebank, the Feathers is now a whole teenager, a fully operational powerhouse of programmes.
“Through the awards, we have showcased, celebrated and shared the South African LGBTQIA+ community with not only the African continent but the world at large. They have also helped empower the country through dialogues and workshops, making their voice heard in communities in the public and private sector,” said Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards.
#Feathers13 founder @ThamiDish pic.twitter.com/8N5ULO8JpK— Buzz Life News (@BuzzLifenews) November 11, 2021
Under the theme “QUEER LIVES MATTER,” members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies walked the pink carpet in style to honour the nominees and the winners.
Aya Makuzeni, the pink carpet host, dazzled in a lime green number.
Media personality Zanele Potelwa donned a pink Tomi R multi-layered ruffle dress.
Zanele Potelwa rocking Tomi R tonight at the feather awards 💖💖#Feathers13 pic.twitter.com/3LselHDYhk— Tomi Rikhotso (@TomiRikhotso) November 11, 2021
Reality tv star Ayanda Ncwane wore a while Orapeleng Modutle jumpsuit with a see-through cape.
Actress Pearl Thusi rocked an emerald rich high slit dress. Award-winning LGBTQIA+ activist Yaya Mavundla draped in Quiteria Atelier before changing into a LawrenSon Junior rainbow dress.
ROUND 2 I CAME FOR BLOOD.— Yaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) November 11, 2021
Dress: @thee_lsj_McKay
Jewellery: This is worth over 2 MILLION RANDS. Trust me I had security making sure I'm safe. Thank U Ndlovu Jewellery
Make-Up: @MissBoene
Hair & Nails: @SorbetDrybar @SorbetGroup #Feathers13 #SorbertGroupXFeatherAwards https://t.co/felxU5KvRN pic.twitter.com/8zJXc6Ywyc
Make up artist Itumeleng Mokwatlo dazzled in a white jumpsuit with broad, puffy shoulders.
Here's more of the best dressed at the Feather Awards.
Let’s go to the Feathers baby 🤍 #Feathers13 #QueerLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ra9brw6dUy— Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni (@LieslLaurie) November 11, 2021