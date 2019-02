All the best dressed at the Gauteng Summer Cup

December started on a high note, with the lovely weather allowing us to have all the fun at the Gauteng Summer Cup which was held at Turffontein Race Course on Saturday.



The Gauteng Summer Cup was all about looking exquisite and mingling while enjoying the finer things in life at the Voguish Marquee.





As expected, people arrived in lavish outfits, making a statement at what is known as one of the province's most prestigious annual sporting events- and these were some of the best dressed.





We have a winner! Congratulations to the beautiful Mmatli for winning the 2018 Best-Dressed Woman #SummerCupChic competition. πŸ‘—πŸŽ



You have won yourself a 45 inch Sansui TV and a R2500 voucher for a styling session with @TheStyleCoachSA!#GautengSummerCup pic.twitter.com/9rkzLB5IIa β€” Gauteng Summer Cup (@gpsummercup) December 1, 2018