LOOK: All the fashion at Tyler Perry's studio opening
Beyoncé at the Tyler Perry Studios opening in Atlanta — Oct. 5th. 💛 pic.twitter.com/kymbrzFsMW— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) October 6, 2019
Gayle King dazzling in blue on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios. Picture: Elijah Nouvelage/Invision/AP.
Kelly Rowland at the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala 🌹 pic.twitter.com/V1Wk1e1fQL— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) October 6, 2019
PHOTOS: @TylerPerry Studios opening in Atlanta (10.05)— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) October 6, 2019
Jeezy, Jeannie Mai, Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg, Cicely Tyson pic.twitter.com/bHAxcg74HC
Perry opened his studios in the hood because he wanted to inspired poor black kids.“The studio was once a Confederate Army base. And, I want you to hear this, which meant that there was Confederate soldiers on that base, plotting and planning on how to keep 3.9 million negroes enslaved. Now that land is owned by one negro," said Perry during his BET Awards acceptance speech in June this year.
You don’t want to miss this thread. Ava DuVernay shared the tour around the new #TylerPerryStudios !— AvaDuVernay Fans (@avaduvernayfans) October 6, 2019
This is such an inspiration! ❤️🙌🏽
(1/4) pic.twitter.com/6yJYk3G0VT