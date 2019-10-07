LOOK: All the fashion at Tyler Perry's studio opening









Usher poses for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. Picture: AP

American filmmaker Tyler Perry has opened his new studios in Atlanta. Perry invited African American Hollywood stars, including Oprah Winfrey, Cicely Tyson, Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott, Whoopi Goldberg, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Terrence Howard and Miranda Pak to the opening on Saturday. Terrence Howard and Miranda Pak pose for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler. Picture: Elijah Nouvelage/Invision/AP.



Also on the guest list were Hollywood heavyweights such as Spike Lee, Ava DuVernay, Beyoncé, Jay Z and Halle Berry, along with politicians such as John Lewis, Bernice King and Stacey Abrams.

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham pose for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Picture: Elijah Nouvelage/Invision/AP.