LOOK: Amazing actors in stunning splendour at Tony Awards

On Sunday, June 12, American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League hosted the 75th annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The best takeaway from this year’s awards is Jennifer Hudson, who made history as she becomes the 17th person to reach the Egot status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and now, a Tony.

She was honoured for her role as the producer of “A Strange Loop”, which was nominated for best musical. The singer donned a black off-shoulder Pamella Roland gown with metallic embellishments on the bodice.

Jennifer Hudson poses in the press room at the 75th Annual Tony Awards in New York City. Picture: Reuters/Andrew Kelly Some of the best dressed on the red carpet included Jessica Chastain, who wore a pink satin Gucci dress. Cynthia Erivo also looked stunning in an all-white Giambattista Valli tulle gown. Actress Vanessa Hudgens dazzled in a strapless velvet gown by Schiaparelli.

