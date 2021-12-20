LOOK: Andile Mpisane is proof that money can’t buy style

The wedding broke the internet because Mpisane was dating his baby mama Sithelo Shozi, with whom he has two children.

Shozi has been vocal on social media, saying she would’nt leave Mpisane even if he cheated on her. She once said she’d rather fight a lion than break up with him, and that she and Mpisane would only be separated by death.

While it is still unclear if they are still together, Louw seems happy to join the family, even changing her surname to Mpisane.

Tamia looked ravishing in the African print dress she wore on her wedding day. Unfortunately, we can’t say the same about her husband. Mpisane and his mother MaMkhize are known for wearing expensive clothes.