LOOK: Andile Mpisane is proof that money can’t buy style
Last Friday, Andile Mpisane, the son of wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, tied the knot with Tamia Louw.
The wedding broke the internet because Mpisane was dating his baby mama Sithelo Shozi, with whom he has two children.
Shozi has been vocal on social media, saying she would’nt leave Mpisane even if he cheated on her. She once said she’d rather fight a lion than break up with him, and that she and Mpisane would only be separated by death.
While it is still unclear if they are still together, Louw seems happy to join the family, even changing her surname to Mpisane.
Tamia looked ravishing in the African print dress she wore on her wedding day. Unfortunately, we can’t say the same about her husband. Mpisane and his mother MaMkhize are known for wearing expensive clothes.
The musician/football player wore a Dior suit which however proved that money cannot buy style.
The suit may have cost over R60K, but it didn’t look like it had a fat price tag on it. Or rather, the person wearing it failed to style it properly. Which is odd because Shaun Naki, who used to style MaMkhize, was also at the wedding. Couldn’t he help him out? I mean, he’s a “stylist” after all and seems to be close to the family.
To be honest, the ceremony looked more like a surprise wedding.
Sbahle Mpisane, the groom's sister wasn’t dressed for the occasion. She looked like someone who was invited at the last minutes. I mean, who wears gym clothes to a wedding?
Nonetheless, love is a beautiful thing. We wish the newly wedded couple nothing but the best.
Below are more reactions to the wedding.
