Independent Online | Lifestyle
Thursday, June 1, 2023

LOOK: Anele Mdoda dazzles in short net dress at Beyoncé concert

Anele Mdoda. Picture: Supplied

Published 4h ago

Anele Mdoda is in her hot girl era, and we love to see it.

While we are freezing in the South African cold under load shedding, the award-winning media personality is living her best life in London.

It is no secret that she is a fan of Beyoncé, so there was no way she would miss the Renaissance Tour.

Leaving her breakfast show in the hands of her friend Sizwe Dhlomo, Mdoda attended Beyoncé’s show, and she looked every inch gorgeous.

She wore a net mini dress, a body suit underneath and completed the look with a black jacket. And with that beautiful body of hers, we hope the coat was only a cover-up for when leaving the hotel because that dress deserved all the glory.

Speaking of hotels, when she was getting dressed, there was an emergency fire alarm where she was staying and she had to evacuate immediately.

Watching her run through the corridor and getting lost was so funny.

“Guys!!!!! Our hotel had a fire alarm not drill… alarm!!!! But I could not leave quick because I was getting dressed for Beyonce bethuna, do I not get lost running out of the hotel 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 only me… @nombasa_dubai_real_estate was like, I’m recording this hun cause wow,” she wrote on Instagram.

Beyoncé’s London show is probably one of the best she’s attended because she can’t stop raving about how incredible the superstar is.

“There is no artist who has walked planet Earth that trusts her catalogue like Beyoncé. Your Michael included. We are done here,” tweeted Mdoda.

It’s great that she was not the only South African girl at Beyoncè’s concert.

Award-winning self-taught chef Neo Nontso was also within.

Mdoda’s followers cannot wait for her to come back and take over her show so that she can tell them about her experience.

Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here.

Thobile Mazibuko
