On Sunday, SA's very own radio presenter Anele Mdoda reported from this year's Academy Awards red carpet held at the Dolby Theatre in California.
The Oscars red carpet is where the who's who of the top guns in the entertainment industry make their first appearances for a night filled with glitz, glamour and accolades.
Oh what a thrill it must be to be anywhere near that red carpet to catch just a peek of your favourite Hollywood star.
It's clear from Mdoda's Instagram posts that she was indeed beyond thrilled to be there and meet some of her favourite stars.
The breakfast show presenter looked the glamourous part as she interviewed one celeb after the other.