LOOK: Anele Mdoda wows on Oscars red carpet









Anele Mdoda on the Oscars red carpet. Picture: Instagram On Sunday, SA's very own radio presenter Anele Mdoda reported from this year's Academy Awards red carpet held at the Dolby Theatre in California. The Oscars red carpet is where the who's who of the top guns in the entertainment industry make their first appearances for a night filled with glitz, glamour and accolades. Oh what a thrill it must be to be anywhere near that red carpet to catch just a peek of your favourite Hollywood star. It's clear from Mdoda's Instagram posts that she was indeed beyond thrilled to be there and meet some of her favourite stars. The breakfast show presenter looked the glamourous part as she interviewed one celeb after the other.

Her colourful gown was designed by South African designer Juan William Aria who is responsible for some Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's most glamourious gowns.

Mdoda's figure-hugging floor-length dress showed off her curvaceous figured whilst the plunging V-neck revealed ample cleavage.

The midnight blue dress featured colourful sequence and a few fringes.

In an Instagram she thanked the designer for "getting this dress right".

It seems she might of had some difficulty with adjusting her cleavage since the post makes reference to having to fix her boobs.

She kept her accessories simple, opting for long ruby earrings.

Anele flooded her feed with pictures of herself with a few familiar faces.



























