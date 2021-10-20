LOOK: Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara wore mom’s 2014 Oscar Awards dress to premiere of ’Eternals’

Turning to your mom’s wardrobe to look for something classic to wear can be very rewarding, especially if she has a great collection of designer gowns. And as we all know, upcycling garments plays a great role in sustainable fashion, which of course aids in the protection of our ecosystem.

While many celebrities, such as the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, have embraced the idea of recycling outfits, we rarely see it on the red carpet of major Hollywood events. So it was great to see Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, wearing one of her mom’s classic and probably most recognisable gowns to the premiere of the Marvel movie, “Eternals” in Los Angeles. Angelina, who plays Thena in her latest movie, attended the premiere on Tuesday with her five children, Zahara, Vivienne, Shiloh, Maddox and Knox.

Angelina Jolie with her children. Picture: Instagram 16-year-old Zahara stepped on to the red carpet sparkling in a long-sleeve silver Elie Saab Couture gown featuring sheer panels on the bodice and iridescent beading. The same dress Jolie wore to the 2014 Oscar Awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loving Haute Couture (@lovinghautecouture) Of course Jolie looked breathtaking as always in an olive-green strapless Balmain gown from their 2022 Resort collection.