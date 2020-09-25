LOOK: Ashley Graham back on the runway

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

She said: "I let the fashion industry take over my body for too many years. The moment I stepped free and said, 'Enough is enough - I'm going to do what I want,' is when I started seeing changes, not only in my personal life but in my professional life. But it really takes hard work."

And the 32-year-old model's stretch marks make her feel like a "superhero".

She said: "When I look at my new stretch marks and the changes that my body went through, it reminds me that, as women, we're all superheroes.

“I'm always reminded that our bodies were built to do this.

“It's such a beautiful thing to be able to give birth, but I didn't realise it until afterward.

“Before I was even pregnant, that was always my hope for women in general, that they could learn to continue to love their bodies through the changes and the ups and downs."