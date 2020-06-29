LOOK: At age 6, Valdo launches his own clothing line

At only six years old, Valdo Sithole already has a clothing line to his name.

Valdo is South Africa’s youngest artist who has a song titled “Ntwana Ntwana” with his father, Lindo Sithole.

Following the success of the video which reached over 1 million views on YouTube, Valdo launched his merchandise of sweaters, T-shirts and school bags.

All his garments are branded with an animated picture of himself.

He reached another milestone when his clothes started selling at Brended Feet in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, and not just online.

The six-year-old model is also a fashionista of note. These are some of our favourite Valdo looks.











