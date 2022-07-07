LOOK: Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show was a star-studded affair on and off the runway

It’s Paris Haute Couture week and Balenciaga has once again given us much to talk about. From the otherworldly collection to the celebrity models spotted on the runway, the show set social media on fire.

The faceless models in all-black skintight outfits carrying speaker handbags, and a wedding gown so big that the model battled to move it through the seated crowd were just a few of the talking points of the show, but it was the famous faces who stole the show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balenciaga By Demna (@balenciagabydemnaa) Celebs on the runway included Nicole Kidman, who was wrapped in silver, singer Dua Lipa in bright yellow, the queen of the runway Naomi Campbell in a huge black gown and “Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) Of course, diehard Balenciaga fan Kim Kardashian made an appearance. Her first-ever runway appearance – I wonder what sister Kendall Jenner, an actual model, thought about Kim’s walk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Centenera (@christinecentenera) The celebs spotted on the runway were just a handful of the famous faces at the show. Other famous Demna fans in attendance included Kris Jenner with her fashionista granddaughter North West, model Emily Ratajkowski, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, rapper Offset, “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie and actress Michelle Yeoh, to name a few. All of whom seemed to have gotten the same “all-black” memo.