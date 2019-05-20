Deepika Padukone. (Reuters)

This year it seemed that celebs were playing "who's train is the longest" on the red carpet at this year's Cannes Film Festival in France. The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival started on Tuesday, 14 May and will continue until Saturday, 25 May 2019.

This past weekend we saw one dramatic outfit after another as celebs stepped onto the red carpet wearing everything from shimmering metallics to layers upon layers of tulle.

The one design element that was quite prominent and physically unavoidable was the amount of trails in various lengths.

These long trails made for dramatic pictures as celebrities stood at the top of the stairs.

Some were so long that they needed an assistant or two to allow for the star to walk without tripping or to simply display it for dramatic effect.

We saw extra long flowy trails in delicate fabrics that flowed from the gowns as well as trails made up of layers of tulle.

Here are a few of the dramatic trails we spotted on the red carpet:

Camila Coelho. (Reuters)

Aishwarya Rai. (Reuters)

Elsa Hosk. (Reuters)

Priyanka Chopra. (Reuters)

Deepika Padukone. (Reuters)

Isabeli Fontana. (Reuters)

Ming Xi. (Reuters)

Alina Baikova. (Reuters)











