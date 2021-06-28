LOOK: Best dressed at BET Awards 2021

The guests made sure to walk the red carpet in style, and these are some of our best dressed. On Sunday night, Taraji P. Henson hosted the 21st annual BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This year’s awards saw a live audience attend the event for the first time since the pandemic started. Under the theme “Year of the Black Woman,” BET honoured veteran actress Queen Latifah with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The guests made sure to walk the red carpet in style, and these are some of our best dressed.

Zendaya The actress paid tribute to Beyoncé by wearing a purple Versace dress from the Spring/Summer 2003 collection. It’s the same dress Queen B wore when she made her BET performance debut back in 2003.

The only difference between the two dresses is that Beyoncé’s was shorter, while Zendaya opted for the longer one. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) Saweetie The singer showed some skin in a Dolce & Gabbana blue and gold train gown. She completed the look with gold strappy sandals with crystal embellishments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @saweetie Megan Thee Stallion Leading the 2021 BET Awards wins with four awards out of the seven nominations, the “Savage” hitmaker walked the red carpet in a hot white number. She wore a Jean Paul Gaultier dress with extremely high slits and a pair of sparkling sandals.

Megan Thee Stallion pose on the red carpet as she arrives for the BET Awards at Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 27, 2021. Picture: Reuters/Ringo Chiu Burna Boy Also in white was Africa’s very own Burna Boy, who walked away with the Best International Act Award. The Nigerian star wore a crisp white suit and added layers of jewellery to bring more bling to his outfit.

Burna Boy poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the BET Awards at Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 27, 2021. Picture: Reuters/Ringo Chiu Jazmine Sullivan The American singer dazzled in a sheer pink Gucci gown. Her stylist, Joiee Thorpe, said she picked the dress for the “Pick Up Your Feelings” hitmaker because she wanted her to make a statement.

“For Sullivan’s red carpet look, I wanted her to look glamorous and whimsical. I also really want a bold colour to be a statement. “She seems to always wear black on the carpet, so colour for me was key,” Thorpe told BET. Jazmine Sullivan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the BET Awards at Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 27, 2021. Picture: Reuters/Ringo Chiu Lil Nas X

The “Holiday“ singer continues to make remarkable statements with his elite fashion sense. He donned an outsize structured skirt, corset and jacket by Andrea Grossi. Lil Nas X on the red carpet as he arrives for the BET Awards at Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 27, 2021. Picture: Reuters/Ringo Chiu Diamond Platnumz

The Tanzanian singer brought African traditional attire to BET’s red carpet. He wore a Maasai outfit with Akala (traditionally made shoes) and completed his look with a shield, machete, and beaded accessories. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIMBA..!🦁 (@diamondplatnumz) Cardi B